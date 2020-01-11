Funeral held for boy killed by NYC sanitation truck in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- The funeral took place on Saturday for a young boy who was struck and killed by a New York City sanitation truck in Queens.
10-year-old Shree Panthee's classmates gathered Friday for a memorial for their friend, who was killed on Tuesday as he walked to school with his mom.
His mother was also struck. She is recovering from serious injuries.
The victims were struck after the truck turned onto 57th Avenue in Corona just before 7 a.m.
Department of Sanitation officials suspended the truck driver as police investigate what happened.
The 40-year-old driver of the city sanitation truck stayed at the scene.
Officials say he had just picked up dumpsters from LeFrak City and was making a right turn when he ran over the victims.
Police say the mother and her child were exiting their apartment building as the driver was pulling out of the driveway. Many residents say those gates and barrier create blind spots.
"There's been a lot of complaints that we've received in the last couple of months," City Council member Francisco Moya said. "We've been calling for more crossing guards. We have two schools on this area right here. We have over 20,000 residents living in this area."
