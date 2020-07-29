Society

Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC seal should be re-examined

NEW YORK -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would be in favor of re-examining if the city seal holds up to contemporary scrutiny.

"It's the kind of thing a commission should look at carefully and decide if it still makes sense for the 21st century," de Blasio said Monday at his daily news conference.

A city commission selected the seal in 1914 to unite all five boroughs under one flag and seal.

ALSO READ | City officials demand answers after woman's controversial arrest during Manhattan protest

Joe Baker, the co-founder and executive director of the Lenape Center, says the Native American man on the seal is "cartoonish" and that the seal ignores the history of violence and destruction inflicted on indigenous people by settlers.

"It has the little Dutchman and the little Indian, and everyone is standing there in a very erect posture with the eagle above," said Baker. "And the Indian has two eagle feathers and the breechcloth."

The seal features a Dutch settler holding a rope with a loop tied at the end and a Native American man wearing a loincloth holding a bow standing beside a crest. The crest features beavers and barrels to signify the region's history with the fur trade.

The mayor did not outline specific steps to the re-examination or reinvention of the seal.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew york city newssealmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC officials demand answers after woman's arrest during protest
Ex-college football player shot in front of NYC deli
Police release new photos of NYC chokehold robbery suspect
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
80-year-old NYC woman credits bad fall for saving her life
Woman stabbed to death trying to break up fight in NYC: Police
AccuWeather: Still hot Wednesday but not as humid
Show More
List: 12 more NYC bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Record number of vaccines already shipping for upcoming flu season
COVID News: 5 counselors test positive at day camp on Long Island
Mother saved by surgeries after liver shrinks to third of its size
Tri-State travel advisory: More locations added to quarantine list
More TOP STORIES News