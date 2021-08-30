Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'unprecedented' subway outage: 'The system failed you'

Governor Hochul called the outage "unacceptable" and told the riders who found themselves stranded, "the system failed you." She's now calling for an internal investigation into the failure.
The series of events started at 8:25 p.m. when a Con Ed power surge forced the subway's signal system to switch to back up power. That secondary power supply held until about 9:10 p.m. when it mysteriously failed, an MTA spokesperson sad, disabling signaling for all of the numbered trains as well as the L train.
An MTA spokesman said the outage did not affect the subway's third rail, which powers the individual cars. That means that people stuck on the trains still had lights and air conditioning.
Service was fully restored by 1:29 a.m on Monday.
At a press conference Monday morning outside MTA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan, Governor Hochul said more than 500 people either had to be evacuated or chose to self-evacuate, opting to leave trains on their own, navigating dark tunnels. With the third rail still active, she called that "dangerous" and urged people not to do that if it happened in the future.
Around the time of the outage, cellphone video showed a manhole fire in Long Island City, Queens. Governor Hochul said there was no reason to believe that fire caused the outage, but that it was under investigation.
Video from inside the 149th St. Grand Concourse station showed FDNY firefighters lifting people up off the tracks and onto the station platform. Riders told Eyewitness News they had little communication from the MTA.
"They kept saying they don't know what's going on. But an hour and 36 minutes we were trapped on the train. A long time. Kids, children, no water, nothing," one woman said.
Now, the MTA will conduct an "after-action" report to determine why the system failed.
