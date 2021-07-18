Woman suffers severe head injury after subway robbery in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan -- A woman suffered a severe head injury after a subway robbery in Lower Manhattan.Police say the 58-year-old was with her 22-year-old son at the Canal Street N train station when a thief grabbed his backpack and knocked him down. When he lost his balance, he reached for his mother, causing her to tumble down the stairs with him.The son was not injured. The mother is undergoing brain surgery.Police are still looking for the suspect.The investigation is ongoing.ALSO READ |----------