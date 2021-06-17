Society

Business leaders hoping to attract applicants to 300 jobs available in the Bronx

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Business leaders hoping to attract applicants to 300 jobs available in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WABC) -- While Hunts Point has been known to be the breadbasket of the Northeastern seaboard, getting it to the table has become a challenge.

"Over 300 jobs instantaneously given to Bronxites. We are sounding the alarm," said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.

Like many other communities, Diaz Jr. and business leaders sounded the alarm on Thursday morning, hoping to attract more applicants to the more than 300 available jobs in Hunts Point - as the 1.7 square mile peninsula is one of the largest food distribution hubs in the world.



A lot of our restaurants and hotels are reopening, and they need what is made available, what is sold, what is distributed here in Hunts Point," said Marlene Cintron.

Three of the major distributors - Baldor Specialty Foods, Nebraskaland, and Chef's Warehouse announced signing bonuses up to $3,000 and expanded benefits. CLICK HERE for more on how you can apply.

"This is a real career today, it's not just a temporary placement," said Chef's Warehouse CEO John Pappas.

"In Baldor's case, the president was right, it's free healthcare for every employee and their spouse and their children, without a deduction, a contribution," said Baldor Specialty Foods President Michael Muzyk.

Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate in the Bronx was four percent, now Diaz says it is at 25 percent. Employers hope new incentives will swiftly turn that number back around.

"So, please take advantage of this opportunity, it's a once in a lifetime to pick a company you want. We have great employers here. You get to choose your position, great sign-on bonuses, great benefits," said Daniel Romanoff of Nebraskaland.

ALSO READ | New York lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the stunning fireworks shows held across New York in celebration of the lifted COVID restrictions.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhunts pointnew york citybronxjobs hiringfoodjobs
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden signs bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Young mother among 3 killed during bloody night in NYC; 10 shot
Man dies after jumping in East River to retrieve volleyball
Basketball coach attacked during game speaks about harrowing ordeal
AccuWeather meteorologist proposes in front of tornado
Report of glider plane down off NJ 'unfounded' after frantic search
Despite state milestone, some NYC neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
Show More
NY passes 'SLEEP Act' to curb loud souped-up vehicles
Stars young and old shine in Disney-Pixar's delightful 'Luca'
Construction to begin on Brooklyn Bridge two-way protected bike line
NYC neighborhoods gear up for Juneteenth celebrations
Nominees for 2021 Jimmy Awards announced
More TOP STORIES News