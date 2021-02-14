Local comedian hands out $13,000 in tips to workers at UWS bar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10336607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Renewing their wedding vows was extra special for a couple from Nassau County who also battled and defeated the coronavirus.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A local comedian handed out some huge tips on Thursday to workers at Lilly's Cocktail and Wine Bar on the Upper West Side.Robyn Schall wanted to do something nice for hard-working New Yorkers struggling to get by in the pandemic.Schall asked her many social media followers to donate money, and they came through with $13,000 She divvied up the funds and handed out big checks to some very stunned workers.After all that, Schall still had $100 left, so she walked around the corner to a pizza place, and spread the love there as well.----------