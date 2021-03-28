Police searching for 'mystery man' who slashed store owner in Washington Heights

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a mystery man who slashed the manager of a clothing store across the nose.

The attacker reached over a counter at 'Steph's Designs' in Washington Heights on Friday afternoon, and aimed for the woman's face.

Nothing was stolen from the store.

Police say other surveillance video shows the man at the store several times over the past week.

ALSO READ | Man dies after being punched, hitting head on pavement outside Queens bar
EMBED More News Videos

An off-duty FDNY firefighter is charged with assault in connection with the death of a man who was punched and fell and hit his head outside a bar in Queens Saturday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsnew york citymanhattansurveillancestabbingslashingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawmakers announce deal on bill to legalize, regulate recreational marijuana in NY
Teen stabbed to death in Washington Heights
Staten Island bar notorious for defying COVID restrictions is padlocked
Police make arrest after man with stroller yelled anti-Asian statements at woman
NY State trooper dies 3 years after Long Island crash
Man dies after being punched, hitting head on pavement outside bar
AccuWeather Alert: Windy and wet
Show More
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Firefighters rescue dog stuck in reclining sofa
7 people shot in Philadelphia
17-year-old injured in Rockland County shooting dies at hospital
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
More TOP STORIES News