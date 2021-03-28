Police searching for 'mystery man' who slashed store owner in Washington Heights

The attacker reached over a counter at 'Steph's Designs' in Washington Heights on Friday afternoon, and aimed for the woman's face.
Nothing was stolen from the store.
Police say other surveillance video shows the man at the store several times over the past week.
