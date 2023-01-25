Jury deliberations to begin Wednesday in West Side Highway terror attack trial

New video shows the aftermath of a deadly truck attack on the West Side Highway on Halloween in 2017.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Jury deliberations get underway on Wednesday for the man on trial for a deadly attack in Manhattan.

Sayfullo Saipov is accused of killing eight people on a bike path on the West Side.

Prosecutors say he drove a rented truck into pedestrians and cyclists on Halloween in 2017.

Saipov is on trial for terrorism charges and faces the death penalty.

Federal authorities maintain the defendant began planning the bloodshed in 2016 and was ready to transition from a follower of ISIS to a full-blown member.

Saipov's attorney point blank told the jury his client is a killer who believed it was his religious obligation to do what he did - expecting to die in the attack - in the end, that may be the case. If convicted, the suspect, who has pleaded not guilty, could be sentenced to death.

