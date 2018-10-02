New York Dunkin' Donuts fires workers who poured water on homeless man

EMBED </>More Videos

Video allegedly shows Dunkin' Donuts employee dumping water on homeless man

SYRACUSE, New York --
Dunkin' Donuts has fired workers who poured water on a homeless man in upstate New York and posted the video online.

The company that owns the Dunkin' location says it was "disturbed" by the employees' behavior, which it says "goes against our core values as an organization."

Jeremy Dufresne says he was at the Dunkin' in Syracuse Sunday night to charge his phone to call his mom when one of the workers dumped water on his head.

The worker laughed, and a video of the interaction was posted to Facebook shortly afterward.

According to the Post Standard, Dufrense says the worker likely had "personal problems of his own," and "he took it out on someone else, like me."

Prosecutors say they are considering filing harassment charges against the workers.

RELATED: Ballpark employee arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza

EMBED More News Videos

A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been arrested after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dunkin' donutshomelessu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested in attack on mom in front of 4-year-old son
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Pizza delivery man calls 911 after woman mouths 'help me'
Bus driver closed door on girl's arm and kept driving, passengers say
Yonkers police considering new non-lethal restraint device
14-year-old gang member sought in basketball court death
9-year-old girl survives fall out 6th-floor window in Harlem
NJ home spray-painted with swastikas, hateful messages
Show More
Robbers break into safe at Bronx supermarket, steal $10,000
Upstate shooting suspect charged in NYC after robbery
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Fitbit leads police to victim's alleged killer: her stepfather
Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises above 1,200
More News