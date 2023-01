Giants beat Vikings 31-24 in NFC Wild Card game

EMBED <>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11064922" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The New York Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.