VP Kamala Harris joins Hochul, Zeldin hits the road in final days of campaign

Gov. Kathy Hochul and her opponent Lee Zeldin narrow in on undecided voters as the NY gubernatorial election gets closer. Derick Waller has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we close in on Election Day, both candidates in the race for New York governor are trying to convince undecided voters to side with them.

On Thursday night, Gov. Kathy Hochul will hold a rally at Barnard College with Vice President Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

During an event on Thursday morning, Eyewitness News asked Hochul what she would say to Democrats in NYC who are worried about rising prices and crime.

"Most voters understand that I've been the governor one year," Hochul said. "There are national trends going on and I've been in the trenches fighting for them."

Now Hochul is in her own fight to become New York's first elected female governor.

On Thursday morning in Midtown, she attended a clergy breakfast with Mayor Eric Adams, Attorney General Letitia James and Rev. Al Sharpton.

Sharpton preached to the choir Thursday morning at the pre-election breakfast. He rallied union workers to back Hochul for governor and the rest of the Democratic ticket.

According to ABC News' partners at FiveThirtyEight, she's up over Congressman Lee Zeldin by about 7 points on average -- a single digit lead when Cuomo won four year ago by 24 points.

Some Democrats worry she's dragging her party down.

Zeldin on said on Fox News he thinks Democrats will vote for him with his message on crime.

"You have Democrats who feel like their party has left them," he said. "Some Democrats consider themselves to be conservative. Some Democrats register because that's what you do if you want your vote to count.

"Someone who says they're tough on crime, but soft on guns is just trying to perpetrate a fraud," Hochul said.

On Thursday, Zeldin was set to hold a rally in Rensselaer County as part of his Get out the Vote bus tour.

One big concern for Democrats is even if Hochul wins, if it's not by the large margins they're used to, downballot candidates in closer races could find themselves swept out in a red wave -- even in blue New York.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.