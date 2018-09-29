New York honors fallen heroes with road, bridge names

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that names portions of New York roadways after fallen soldiers and a state trooper.The Democrat signed bills Friday honoring:Soldier killed in Iraq in 2004. Part of state Route 395 in the Cattaraugus County town of Ellicott named for him.A lieutenant in the Fire Department of New York killed when his New York Air National Guard helicopter crashed near Syria earlier this year. Portion of Jericho Turnpike on Long Island named in his honor.Killed in action in 1969 during the Vietnam War. Bridge in his native Columbia County will bear his name.Fatally shot in line of duty last year in Jefferson County. Section of local road named after him.----------