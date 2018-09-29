New York honors fallen heroes with road, bridge names

ALBANY, New York --
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that names portions of New York roadways after fallen soldiers and a state trooper.

The Democrat signed bills Friday honoring:
SGT. JAMES MATTESON
Soldier killed in Iraq in 2004. Part of state Route 395 in the Cattaraugus County town of Ellicott named for him.

MASTER SGT. CHRISTOPHER RAGUSO
A lieutenant in the Fire Department of New York killed when his New York Air National Guard helicopter crashed near Syria earlier this year. Portion of Jericho Turnpike on Long Island named in his honor.

WATCH: Family of Master Sgt. Raguso surprised with puppy, keeping late dad's promise

ROGER MAZAL
Killed in action in 1969 during the Vietnam War. Bridge in his native Columbia County will bear his name.

TROOPER JOEL DAVIS
Fatally shot in line of duty last year in Jefferson County. Section of local road named after him.

