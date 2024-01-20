Islanders fire coach Lane Lambert, replaced him with Patrick Roy

  • Watch Now
Saturday, January 20, 2024 9:19PM
NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy.

President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the stunning move Saturday.

The Islanders have lost four games in a row and six of seven to fall out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lambert was midway through his second season on the job. Roy coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons from 2013-16 before abruptly resigning a month before training camp.

Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
