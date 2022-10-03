Jets-Steelers spectator who suffered fatal fall identified as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- The man who died after a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday night at a Pittsburg Steelers was identified by officials.

The medical examiner identified 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca, Pennsylvania as the victim.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York's 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on-site before Keane was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today," the Steelers said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."