New York could legalize marijuana this year, Cuomo says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7650621" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey becomes the 11th state to legalize marijuana.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York may not be far behind New Jersey when it comes to legalizing marijuana according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.Cuomo said legalization could happen as soon as this year as the state is in desperate need of revenue."I think the pressure is going to be on because we are going to need the money so badly, and you have such a gap now, I think it's going to be an easier conversation," Cuomo said.The governor said distribution and licensing would be the biggest hurdles toward legalization.He said he has supported legalizing marijuana for years.New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved the legalization of recreational marijuana on Election Day."New jersey did it on the ballot, which in retrospect turned out to be the faster way to do it," Cuomo said. "I think this year it is ripe because the state is going to be desperate for funding, even with Biden, even with the stimulus, even with everything else, we will still need the funding and it's also the right policy. I think we get there this year."While weed is technically not legal yet in New Jersey, it will be in January.----------