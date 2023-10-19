Liberty denied WNBA title with crushing 70-69 loss to the Aces in Game 4

NEW YORK -- The Las Vegas Aces became the WNBA's first repeat champions in over 20 years on Wednesday behind a 70-69 Game 4 victory over the New York Liberty to win the Finals series 3-1.

Las Vegas managed to close out its title run despite being without starting point guard Chelsea Gray and starting center Kiah Stokes, who both suffered foot injuries in Game 3.

The team saw the injuries as simply another obstacle to overcome in what was a roller coaster season on and off the court. Players have cited their chemistry and closeness as what allowed them to persevere, and now do the improbable by defeating a tough New York team on its home floor without a defensive force in Stokes and their offensive conductor in Gray.

"This group has been forged out of adversity," coach Becky Hammon said Tuesday. "They weren't put together based on super team expectations. They sucked for a long time. ... they've earned this moment, they've earned this opportunity, and so now it's just on us to go grab it."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

