Brodie Van Wagenen, others in Mets front office leaving team following change in ownership

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Brodie Van Wagenen is out as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the New York Mets after the team as is much of his front office, the team announced Friday.Special Assistant to the General Manager Omar Manaya, Vice President, Assistant General Manager, Scouting & Player Development Allard Baird, Assistant General Manager, Systematic Development Adam Guttridge, and Executive Director, Player Development Jared Banner are also leaving the organization."I want to thank Brodie, Allard, Adam and Jared for their contributions over the last two years," said Mets President Sandy Alderson. "I especially want to thank Omar for his long and distinguished service to the Mets in many important capacities."Alderson has begun the process of building a new Baseball leadership group.The news comes shortly after the sale of the Mets to new owner Steve Cohen closed and became official.----------