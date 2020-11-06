Sports

Brodie Van Wagenen, others in Mets front office leaving team following change in ownership

(Jeff Roberson)

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Brodie Van Wagenen is out as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the New York Mets after the team as is much of his front office, the team announced Friday.

Special Assistant to the General Manager Omar Manaya, Vice President, Assistant General Manager, Scouting & Player Development Allard Baird, Assistant General Manager, Systematic Development Adam Guttridge, and Executive Director, Player Development Jared Banner are also leaving the organization.

"I want to thank Brodie, Allard, Adam and Jared for their contributions over the last two years," said Mets President Sandy Alderson. "I especially want to thank Omar for his long and distinguished service to the Mets in many important capacities."

Alderson has begun the process of building a new Baseball leadership group.

The news comes shortly after the sale of the Mets to new owner Steve Cohen closed and became official.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsflushingqueensnew york citymlbbaseballnew york mets
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
Cars under water, street flooded after NYC water main break
NYC pandemic restrictions eased as problems spread upstate
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
COVID News: CT rolls back Phase 3 reopening, adds new restrictions
NYPD officer accused of prejudice, sexist comments online
Murphy names head of NJ cannabis panel to set up legal weed
Show More
18 arrests made as tensions escalate for 2nd night in NYC
Pa. Republicans seek emergency order from Supreme Court
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Nevada 2020 live presidential election results
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
More TOP STORIES News