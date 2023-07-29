Mets agree to deal Scherzer to Rangers, pending ace's approval

The New York Mets on Saturday agreed to trade pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, pending Scherzer's approval, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Scherzer, who has a no-trade clause, is 9-4 this season for the Mets, who have disappointed after an offseason of spending. He has 121 strikeouts in 107.2 innings and 19 starts, but has not been able to keep the Mets competitive in the clogged National League wild-card race.

Earlier this week, as perhaps a sign of things to come, Scherzer addressed New York's decision to trade away reliever David Robinson. They sent the closer to the Miami Marlins for two rookie-ball prospects.

"Disappointed. I mean, obviously, we put ourselves in this position. We haven't played well enough as a team," Scherzer said. "I've had a hand in that for why we're in the position that we're at. Can't get mad at anybody but yourself, but it stinks."

Scherzer, who has a player option worth $43.3 million for next season, said Friday that he expected to have discussions with Mets owner Steve Cohen and the team's front office before Tuesday's trade deadline.

"You have to talk to the brass. You have to understand what they see, what they're going to do," Scherzer said. "That's the best I can tell you. I told you I wasn't going to comment on this until Steve was going to sell. We traded Robertson. Now we need to have a conversation."

New York opened the season with a record $343 million payroll.