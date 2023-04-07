  • Watch Now
New York Mets home opener today against Miami Marlins

AP logo
Friday, April 7, 2023 11:43AM
NEW YORK -- The Mets' home opener against the Miami Marlins is on for today after it has been postponed earlier this week because of a forecast of rain.

The game was rescheduled for a 1:10 p.m. start and tickets that were to have been used Thursday will be good for Friday.

Both teams will enter the game at 3-4 on the season.

Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
