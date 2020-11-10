coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New York's statewide COVID positivity rate surpasses 3%

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's statewide positivity rate has surpassed the 3% mark, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

The statewide rate is 3.09%, while the positivity rate in microcluster zone is 5.59% and the are outside the focus zone is 2.56%.

It is important to note that public schools in NYC can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%.

While the fact that the state's positivity rate has surpassed the 3% is concerning, New York still remains the nation's third-lowest positivity rate over the last week -- behind Vermont and Maine, according to Johns Hopkins University.

RELATED | Coronavirus News: CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving

"While New York's COVID positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation," Cuomo said. "While we may be tired of COVID, it is not tired of us. It's clear that COVID fatigue and a lack of compliance leads to viral spread, so it's more important than ever that as we prepare for winter, each of us stays smart and New York Tough by taking simple everyday actions like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing. Likewise, local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state."

South Dakota had the highest positivity rate last week at 53.97%. Vermont remains below 1% with a positivity rate of 0.64%.

While a rise in cases during the fall and winter was expected, Cuomo continued to ask all New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance, wash hands and be wary of large gatherings.

RELATED | 7-month high in New Jersey for COVID-19 cases, Newark positivity at 19%
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on other measures now in place in Newark.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: Newborns rarely catch coronavirus at hospital: Study
Mental health workers to take lead in some NYC 911 calls
COVID positivity climbs on Staten Island, 'day of action' underway
New NY travel restrictions take effect, NJ and CT stick with advisory
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of making death threats against protesters, politicians
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Long Island sanitation commissioner's hateful posts leads to outrage
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Two 15-year-olds charged in murder of 20-year-old woman
Tayshia Adams takes over as 'The Bachelorette'
Show More
COVID positivity climbs on Staten Island, 'day of action' underway
New restrictions in NJ after 'devastating' numbers
Drive past a stopped school bus? New camera program will catch you
COVID Updates: Newborns rarely catch coronavirus at hospital: Study
Mental health workers to take lead in some NYC 911 calls
More TOP STORIES News