Society

These are the most borrowed books of all time from the New York Public Library

(AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In honor of the 125th anniversary of the New York Public Library, a team of experts has revealed the most borrowed books of all time.

Since the iconic building on Fifth Avenue first opened its doors in 1895, millions of books have been checked out by patrons of all ages throughout the city.

The library's team of experts evaluated a series of key factors to determine the list.

Some of those factors include historic checkout and circulation data, overall trends, current events, popularity, length of time in print and presence in the library catalog.

These are the top 10 checkouts in the NYPL's history:

1. "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats - 485,583 checkouts
2. "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss - 469,650 checkouts
3. "1984" by George Orwell - 441,770 checkouts
4. "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak - 436,016 checkouts
5. "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee - 422,912 checkouts
6. "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White - 337,948 checkouts
7. "Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury - 316,404 checkouts
8. "How to Win Friends and Influence People" by Dale Carnegie - 284,524 checkouts
9. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling - 231,022 checkouts
10. "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle - 189,550 checkouts

The library says an honorable mention goes to "Goodnight Moon" by Margaret Wise Brown.

To continue the anniversary celebration, the library has created a limited-edition library card and MetroCard that features art from the most checked-out book, "The Snowy Day."

Related topics:
societymidtownmanhattannew york citybooksreading
