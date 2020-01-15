These are the most borrowed books of all time from the New York Public Library

In honor of #NYPL125 anniversary, you can now get a new limited-edition library card that features artwork from the Library’s most checked out book of all time—The Snowy Day by @EJKeats. https://t.co/HGL4x0mIil pic.twitter.com/0Ca9a1NvDH — NY Public Library (@nypl) January 13, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In honor of the 125th anniversary of the New York Public Library, a team of experts has revealed the most borrowed books of all time.Since the iconic building on Fifth Avenue first opened its doors in 1895, millions of books have been checked out by patrons of all ages throughout the city.The library's team of experts evaluated a series of key factors to determine the list.Some of those factors include historic checkout and circulation data, overall trends, current events, popularity, length of time in print and presence in the library catalog.These are the top 10 checkouts in the NYPL's history:1. "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats - 485,583 checkouts2. "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss - 469,650 checkouts3. "1984" by George Orwell - 441,770 checkouts4. "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak - 436,016 checkouts5. "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee - 422,912 checkouts6. "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White - 337,948 checkouts7. "Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury - 316,404 checkouts8. "How to Win Friends and Influence People" by Dale Carnegie - 284,524 checkouts9. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling - 231,022 checkouts10. "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle - 189,550 checkoutsThe library says an honorable mention goes to "Goodnight Moon" by Margaret Wise Brown.To continue the anniversary celebration, the library has created a limited-edition library card and MetroCard that features art from the most checked-out book, "The Snowy Day."----------