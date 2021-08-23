Sports

New York Rangers legend Rod Gilbert dies at 80

NEW YORK -- Rod Gilbert, a Hall of Fame forward for the New York Rangers, has died at 80.

The Rangers released a statement on Twitter Sunday,



"Everyone in the Rangers organization mourns the loss of a true New York icon," said Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury. "Rod's remarkable talent and zest for life personified this city and endeared him to hockey fans and non-hockey fans alike. Growing up a young Rangers fan, one of the first names I ever heard about was Rod Gilbert - he was synonymous with Rangers hockey. It was an incredible privilege to get to know Rod. His passion and dedication to the Rangers will forever be a source of inspiration for me."

