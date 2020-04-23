NYRR Wheelchair Training Program helping keep kids on track with virtual meetings

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Youth sports are on hold or canceled for now, and that includes wheelchair training and racing.Emma Albert, 17, is part of the rising New York Road Runners Wheelchair Training Program, and like many other kids her age, found it tough to find a routine during these times."I feel like in the beginning, in the first few weeks of quarantine, I didn't really do that much, I was really unmotivated and frustrated," Albert said.The program, which includes 15 kids, and would normally train on Saturdays, has been holding virtual meetings. This week, they were joined by five-time New York City Marathon champion Tatyana McFadden"During this time, this tough time - it's a time of uncertainty, and what it kind of created was a routine," said McFadden, "It's an amazing program to have every weekend, because I really do believe that it saves a lot of kids. It gives them a really healthy choice."While many of the kids don't have access to the proper equipment to train at home during this time, McFadden improvised, while keeping them active, and maintaining their fitness level."She instead showed us some different weight exercises that we could do using soup cans or water bottles," said Albert.While seeing the kids maintain a routine and their confidence, McFadden knows the importance of leading the way."I think it's so important to be that mentor because as wheelchair racing has grown, they have someone to look up to," McFadden says.Albert says that McFadden has not only given her advice about athletics and wheelchair racing, but also about life in general, and how to be a good person and give back to others.