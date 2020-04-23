Coronavirus

NYRR Wheelchair Training Program helping keep kids on track with virtual meetings

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Youth sports are on hold or canceled for now, and that includes wheelchair training and racing.

Emma Albert, 17, is part of the rising New York Road Runners Wheelchair Training Program, and like many other kids her age, found it tough to find a routine during these times.

"I feel like in the beginning, in the first few weeks of quarantine, I didn't really do that much, I was really unmotivated and frustrated," Albert said.
The program, which includes 15 kids, and would normally train on Saturdays, has been holding virtual meetings. This week, they were joined by five-time New York City Marathon champion Tatyana McFadden

"During this time, this tough time - it's a time of uncertainty, and what it kind of created was a routine," said McFadden, "It's an amazing program to have every weekend, because I really do believe that it saves a lot of kids. It gives them a really healthy choice."

While many of the kids don't have access to the proper equipment to train at home during this time, McFadden improvised, while keeping them active, and maintaining their fitness level.

"She instead showed us some different weight exercises that we could do using soup cans or water bottles," said Albert.
While seeing the kids maintain a routine and their confidence, McFadden knows the importance of leading the way.

"I think it's so important to be that mentor because as wheelchair racing has grown, they have someone to look up to," McFadden says.

Albert says that McFadden has not only given her advice about athletics and wheelchair racing, but also about life in general, and how to be a good person and give back to others.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island

RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfitnessnew york city marathoncoronavirusnew york road runnerssports
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 death toll on Long Island increases by 74
New Jersey approaches 100,000 confirmed cases
NJ wants testing sites for people without symptoms, but needs permission
More than $230M in unemployment issued in CT as death toll rises
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in 5 NYC residents tested for antibodies is positive, Cuomo says
Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19, department says
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
NY coronavirus death toll slows, hospitalizations flat
Bike company donates e-bikes and masks to NYC hospital
NY and NJ lead nation in coronavirus deaths at VA hospitals
NYC 311 complaints: More noise and homeless, less pollution
Show More
'Station 19' cast shows appreciation, applauds for health heroes
'Coronavirus is alive and well and living in NYC,' mayor says
New Jersey approaches 100,000 confirmed cases
Hip Hop Loves New York concert streaming for benefit
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News