Gov. Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams tout public safety benefits in NYS budget

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is joining New York Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday morning in Inwood to discuss public safety gains in the state's 2024 budget.

The governor and mayor are expected to tout changes to bail reform, gun violence prevention measures, money for the NYC's district attorneys and more.

This is Hochul's first stop on what will likely be a statewide budget tour.

"With this budget, we are delivering on our promise to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement. "These bold investments will lift up New Yorkers of today - and tomorrow - while maintaining a solid fiscal footing, and I thank my partners in the Legislature for their collaboration throughout this process."

The budget also includes policy proposals ranging from a minimum wage hike to allowing more charter schools in New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this story, which will be updated.

