Politics

NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses congressional maps

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
EMBED <>More Videos

NY court rejects congressional maps drawn by Democrats

NEW YORK -- New York will move some of its primaries to August after a State's Court of Appeals judge agreed with a group of Republican voters who said the congressional maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Congressional and state Senate primaries will be held on Aug. 23, a state judge ordered Friday.

Steuben County Judge Patrick McAllister said that special master Jonathan Cervas will finish drawing up new maps by May 20.

ALSO READ | The US is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Dr. Fauci says
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports the news came as Pfizer sought permission to offer a booster dose to kids ages 5 to 11


In the meantime, state and local election officials will prepare to once again hold separate primaries in June and August.

New York is set to hold gubernatorial and state Assembly primaries in June, unless lawmakers decide to delay.

New York's highest court rejected new congressional and state senate maps Wednesday that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats.

The majority decision largely agreed with Republican voters who argued the district boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The ruling also dashed Democrats' national redistricting hopes, which leaned heavily on their ability to gerrymander New York state to maximize the number of seats they could win in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A state board of elections spokesperson said Thursday the state is asking the U.S. Justice Department to see if a federal court might need to review any change to the date of the primary.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side Investigates subway crime: How likely are you to become a victim?
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side Investigates has more on subway crime trends across New York City.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsalbanynew yorkgerrymanderingvotingdemocrats
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man gunned down in drive-by shooting outside Long Island home
3 hurt in knife fight at Spring Valley High School
Funeral held for FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein
Rare tree kangaroo born at Bronx Zoo, pokes head out of mother's pouch
Man and woman fatally struck by subway in Hamilton Heights
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
2 suffer burns in explosion, fire at NJ White Castle
Show More
AccuWeather: Milder afternoon
Man fatally shot during argument in East Village
Cardinal Dolan leads delegation to Poland amid refugee crisis
NYC teacher arrested for allegedly choking student
Judge won't purge Trump's contempt ruling, $10,000 per day fine
More TOP STORIES News