New York to let schools put cameras on school bus stop arms

New York school districts may now mount speed cameras on the stop arms that extend whenever a bus is stopped under the new law signed Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, New York -- Schools in New York state can now install cameras on the stop arms of school buses to catch motorists who put students at risk.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the change into law Tuesday. The Democrat says no parents should have to worry about their children's safety during their rides to school.

State transportation officials estimate that motorists illegally pass stopped school buses tens of thousands of times each day in the state. In 2018, during a one-day crackdown on the problem, police issued more than 850 tickets.

The camera would be on arms that would extend automatically whenever a bus stops. Drivers caught on camera passing a stopped bus would face $250 fines.

Seventy-five local officials wrote to lawmakers earlier this year urging them to pass the measure.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
andrew cuomobusbus crashbus accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of his stolen car during getaway
AccuWeather: Flash flood warning in parts of NJ
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Daycare workers charged after girl found wandering in NYC park
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Woman dies month after daughter killed in Queens fire
NY lawmakers come together to call for action after mass shootings
Show More
NJ police ask for public's help to find missing mom, kids
4-year-old girl killed, mother critically injured by vehicle in NY
Sentencing delayed in deadly Valentine's Day crash on LI
Girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in pimp's home
Bus company defends driver accused of locking up passenger
More TOP STORIES News