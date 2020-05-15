Sports

Former MLB All-Star, Yankees GM Bob Watson dead at 74

NEW YORK -- Bob Watson, a two-time All-Star as a player who later became the first black general manager to win a World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996, has died. He was 74.

The Houston Astros, for whom Watson played his first 14 major league seasons, announced the death Thursday night.

Watson's son Keith said he died from kidney disease.

Watson was nicknamed "The Bull" and made the All-Star team in 1973 and '75, hit over .300 four times and drove in at least 100 runs twice. He also holds the distinction of scoring the 1 millionth run in major league history.

