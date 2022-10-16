  • Watch Now
New York Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole to stave off elimination against Cleveland Guardians Sunday

ByThe Associated Press via AP logo
31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND -- Gerrit Cole starts Sunday night for New York, looking to send the ALDS to a decisive Game 5 back home in the Bronx. Cal Quantrill pitches for Cleveland.

The 32-year-old Cole went 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 33 starts this season for the AL East champions. The ace right-hander pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in the Yankees' 4-1 win against Quantrill and the Guardians on Tuesday night.

"I thought we were solid in general, kind of in all aspects," Cole said of his Game 1 outing, "and so looking to find little ways to improve and stay right there."

Cleveland rallied for a dramatic 6-5 victory against New York on Saturday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning.

The 27-year-old Quantrill is making his second career postseason start. He went 9-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 19 home starts this year. He has not absorbed a loss in his last 36 home starts overall, the second-longest such streak in MLB history.

"I think some of it's probably a little bit of randomness, but I do enjoy pitching here," Quantrill said. "Like I said, I just enjoy the routine of working here and preparing and, you know, things have gone well."

