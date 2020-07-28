Yankees vs. Phillies postponed Tuesday due to Marlins coronavirus outbreak

Instead of doing activities such as batting practice to get ready for the opener Monday, both teams found themselves in a holding pattern after more than a dozen Marlins players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19.
Long before the scheduled first pitch, the first game of a two-game series in Philadelphia was postponed, leaving the Yankees locked down in their hotel.
Players and coaches from both teams underwent the saliva test for COVID-19 and were awaiting the results.
The Yankees have their own clubhouse staff while in Philadelphia, a person familiar with their plans told the Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because details were not disclosed
The Bronx Bombers were slated to start former Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ on Monday followed by Gerrit Cole on Tuesday. It is believed the teams will play in the Bronx on Wednesday, though official details have not been released.
Happ, who made his major league debut with Philadelphia in 2007, is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA in five career starts against his original team.
The Yankees are coming off a weekend series win at Washington, where they took two of three. New York rebounded from a 9-2 loss on Saturday, rallying late for a 3-2 win Sunday.
Major League Baseball also postponed the second scheduled game between Miami and the Baltimore Orioles, and Commissioner Rob Manfred said the soonest the Marlins could resume their schedule is Wednesday, when they are set to play in Baltimore.
"I don't see it as a nightmare," Manfred told MLB Network on Monday night. "We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play. That's why we have the expanded rosters, that's why we have the pool of additional players. And we think we can keep people safe and continue to play."
Word of multiple positive tests among players on the Marlins and Reds rosters shook many around the game.
"I'm going to be honest with you, I'm scared," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.
Experts are also concerned.
"Baseball is in huge trouble," said Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto. "It makes me wonder if they are listening to the advice of experts or whether their experts are giving them good advice. This was not a plan anyone who knows what they are talking about would have conceived. It's playing out like it was supposed to play out."
