Yankees Home Opener: Bombers back in the Bronx to take on Red Sox

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6311834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- It's finally Opening Day in the Bronx after a Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak wreaked havoc on the New York Yankees schedule.It will be an historic home opener when the Bronx Bombers take on the rival Boston Red Sox Friday, as the 7 p.m. contest will be played without fans.It caps a week of schedule changes after the Marlins players tested positive for the coronavirus in Philadelphia.The Yankees were originally slated for a four-game, home-and-home series with the Phillies, who opened their season with a set against the Marlins and haven't played a game since.The team comes home following an 8-6 victory Thursday night against the Baltimore Orioles."Definitely unique, but to go home with four wins, 4-1 to start the season, obviously you take that," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "So a good start for us in not real great conditions where guys had to make some adjustments and had to adapt on the fly. I feel like our guys have a great frame of mind moving forward."The Red Sox opened the season with a 13-2 win over Baltimore but then allowed 29 runs during a four-game losing streak. Boston heads to Yankee Stadium after sweeping two games from the New York Mets at Citi Field, following up a 6-5 win on Wednesday with a 4-2 win Thursday.Boston's Christian Vazquez hit two homers Thursday and is 8-for-19 with four homers and eight RBI so far."We'll keep him out there," Boston manager Ron Roenicke said of his catcher. "As long as he's catching like this and feeling strong, we'll keep putting him out there.Jordan Montgomery was originally going to get the pitching start in the home opener before the postponements and will still get the nod after J.A. Happ started in Baltimore. Montgomery made two appearances last September in Toronto after recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2018 and the Yankees are hoping to see the pitcher who went 9-7 with a 3.88 ERA in 2017."I'm just ready to get out there again and kind of roll with the momentum," Montgomery said Thursday. "I'm throwing the ball well. I feel like I'm as ready as I've ever been."In 2017, he led AL rookies in starts (29), strikeouts (144) and innings (155 1/3).Montgomery was 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts in 2018 before getting hurt and made his final exhibition start July 19 against the Mets when he allowed two hits in five innings while throwing 59 pitches.(ESPN contributed to this report)