Fuku announces partnership with the New York Yankees and Legends Hospitality

The New York Yankees are partnering with Fuku for the 2023 season, unveiling new food options.

NEW YORK -- Fuku, a growing collection of fast-casual eateries specializing in spicy fried chicken sandwiches from dynamic chef and restaurateur David Chang, announced that it has entered a multi-year partnership with the New York Yankees and Legends Hospitality.

This new partnership broadens Fuku's foothold across a range of iconic New York institutions and existing local concessions partners. At Yankee Stadium, Fuku offerings will be available to all fans at Section 213 and will also be part of suite holder menus. Fuku options at Yankee Stadium will feature the brand's signature spicy fried chicken sandwich, tenders, and waffle fries.

"Fuku is an authentic New York brand that's rooted in culture and community, and we're proud to be teaming up with one of the city's most respected sports franchises," said Claudia Lezcano, CEO of Fuku. "Concessions have always been part of our DNA; this new partnership with the Yankees and Legends Hospitality will further our longstanding commitment to enhancing the fan experience for guests through approachable, tasty food."

"Today's news speaks to the strength of Fuku's reputation and growing foothold in the broader New York sports market," said Uday Ahuja, Chief Investment Officer of RSE Ventures, whose portfolio includes Fuku as well as David Chang's renowned culinary brand Momofuku and Australian-inspired lifestyle and hospitality brand Bluestone Lane, among others. "Claudia's outstanding leadership over these past 5 months has built a solid foundation for continued growth across both new and existing communities. We believe Fuku will continue to thrive under her direction as CEO, and we look forward to supporting this next chapter with the iconic New York Yankees."

