Yankees take on Blue Jays in home opener, part of 3-game series

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, April 5, 2024 10:53AM
Yankees prepare to take on Blue Jays in home opener
Reagan Medgie gives a preview of the big Yankees home opener from the Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for their home opener to begin a three-game series.

The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m., the gates open at 11 a.m., and the ceremonies begin around 12:30 p.m. when the teams will be introduced.

Former Yankee Outfielder Paul O'Neill, a five-time World Series champion, four of those with the Yankees, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The team is coming off a hot start, a 6-and-1 road trip including wins against their rivals the Houston Astros, and a big win on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks with the help of some new faces, like all-star Outfielder Juan Soto.

Soto is sure to get quite the ovation from the Yankees faithful as he makes his first start at Yankee Stadium in a Yankees uniform.

After being traded to the team during the offseason, he's already been a huge part of the team's hot start to the season.

Monday's game versus the Marlins was moved a few hours later from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. due to the solar eclipse.

New York went 82-80 overall and 42-39 in home games last season. The Yankees averaged 7.5 hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.8 extra-base hits per game.

Toronto went 89-73 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Blue Jays slugged .417 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

ABC News and National Geographic will air "Eclipse Across America" live on April 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ and Hulu.

----------

