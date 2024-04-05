Yankees take on Blue Jays in home opener, part of 3-game series

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for their home opener to begin a three-game series.

The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m., the gates open at 11 a.m., and the ceremonies begin around 12:30 p.m. when the teams will be introduced.

Former Yankee Outfielder Paul O'Neill, a five-time World Series champion, four of those with the Yankees, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The team is coming off a hot start, a 6-and-1 road trip including wins against their rivals the Houston Astros, and a big win on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks with the help of some new faces, like all-star Outfielder Juan Soto.

Soto is sure to get quite the ovation from the Yankees faithful as he makes his first start at Yankee Stadium in a Yankees uniform.

After being traded to the team during the offseason, he's already been a huge part of the team's hot start to the season.

Monday's game versus the Marlins was moved a few hours later from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. due to the solar eclipse.

New York went 82-80 overall and 42-39 in home games last season. The Yankees averaged 7.5 hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.8 extra-base hits per game.

Toronto went 89-73 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Blue Jays slugged .417 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

