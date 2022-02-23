New York Yankees

New York Yankees to retire number 21 in honor of four-time World Series champion Paul O'Neill

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY -- Paul O'Neill's No. 21 will be retired by the New York Yankees - on Aug. 21.

The Yankees said Tuesday they will hold Paul O'Neill Day ceremonies before that day's game against Toronto - assuming the lockout ends and the 2022 season is played.

O'Neill will become the 23rd player or manager whose number was retired by the Yankees.



A four-time World Series champion for the Yankees nicknamed "The Warrior" by the late owner George Steinbrenner, O'Neill hit .303 with 185 homers and 858 RBIs for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees and won the 1994 AL batting title during a strike-shortened season.

A plaque for O'Neill in Yankee Stadium's Monument Park was dedicated on Aug. 9, 2014.

He is among the broadcast analysts for the Yankees' YES Network.

Other Yankees with retired numbers are: No. 1 (Billy Martin, 1986), No. 2 (Derek Jeter, 2017), No. 3 (Babe Ruth, 1948), No. 4 (Lou Gehrig, 1939), No. 5 (Joe DiMaggio, 1952), No. 6 (Joe Torre, 2014), No. 7 (Mickey Mantle, 1969), No. 8 (Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey, 1972), No. 9 (Roger Maris, 1984), No. 10 (Phil Rizzuto, 1985), No. 15 (Thurman Munson, 1979), No. 16 (Whitey Ford, 1974), No. 20 (Jorge Posada, 2015), No. 23 (Don Mattingly, 1997), No. 32 (Elston Howard, 1984), No. 37 (Casey Stengel, 1970), No. 42 (Mariano Rivera, 2013), No. 44 (Reggie Jackson, 1993), No. 46 (Andy Pettitte, 2015), No. 49 (Ron Guidry, 2003) and No. 51 (Bernie Williams, 2015).

ALSO READ | Construction begins on NY's 1st offshore wind project off Long Island coast
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the offshore wind project from Wainscott.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citybaseballnew york yankeesretirement
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YORK YANKEES
Kiley McDaniel's 2022 MLB farm system rankings for all 30 teams
Hall of Fame voting winners and losers: David Ortiz gets in, who el...
New York Mets GM says his team had an understanding with the New Yo...
Sources: MLB makes first labor proposal since lockout, awaits union...
TOP STORIES
Man steals car with 11-year-old inside from NYC supermarket lot
Birthday 2 remember: 2 babies born at 2:22 p.m. on 'Twosday'
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Man rescued from oncoming train talks about the traumatizing incident
AccuWeather: Mild moment before temperatures drop
Firefighter seriously injured battling blaze at NYC supermarket
Gov. Hochul announces major statewide investment into NY cybersecurity
Show More
22 couples mark 'Twosday' by saying 'I do' on Long Island
Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees frontman, dies at 57
Racist graffiti discovered in Bronx park 2 weeks in a row
7 On Your Side Investigates parking troubles at the new LGA
12-year-old girl shot by pellet gun from passing car on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News