coronavirus new jersey

Governor Murphy calls Rep. Matt Gaetz 'putz' after NY Young Republican gala held in Jersey City

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy is blasting the New York Young Republican Club, which held their annual event at Maritime Parc in Jersey City.

He specifically singled out one attendee, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who he called a "putz," a "fool" and said "he is not welcome" in New Jersey.


"I hope you are watching Matt. You are not welcome in New Jersey and frankly, I don't ever want you back in this state."

The governor noted that the club had their event in Jersey City because they couldn't find a venue in their own city due to the pandemic.

"It is beyond the pale that anyone would willingly endanger people in another state, never mind their own. It is also beyond the pale that a member of congress would participate in this. That guy in the middle, the tall handsome fellow in the grey suit, that is Rep Matt Putz, I mean Matt Gaetz. Based on his past performances, it is obvious being a knucklehead is not beyond the pale for him. He was actually Sarah Palin's backup act for this event," he said.

Murphy said Jersey City police are investigating.

In the meantime, Jersey City is shutting the restaurant down until they demonstrate they can comply with capacity mandates and mask wearing.

That comes after Jersey City chief prosecutor Jake Hudnut responded to a tweet by one attendee, taunting Gov. Cuomo to "come and get me."



Hudnut tweeted a response saying, "Pssst...you are in #JerseyCity - not New York. Gov. Cuomo may not be able to "come and get" you. But I can."

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop also responded on Twitter saying,
"So brave of you to tweet at @NYGovCuomo after sneaking across the river to hide in NJ in order to hold a party that you wouldn't disclose the location of. Nevertheless, JC law enforcement will be visiting the Maritime Parc this AM + will follow appropriate steps within laws of NJ."


The New York Young Republican Club posted photos from the event on Facebook, declaring they were in "international waters."

ALSO READ | Staten Island bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' shut down, co-owner arrested
EMBED More News Videos

Mac's Public House, the Staten Island bar that declared itself an autonomous zone, was shut down on Tuesday night.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES

New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyjersey citymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseycoronavirus testingnew jersey news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'It is coming and it is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd wave
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over,' Gov. Murphy warns
COVID Live Updates: Deaths could exceed 329K by Christmas
All travel discouraged in NJ as daily COVID positivity rate climbs
COVID Live Updates: US daily death toll highest since start of pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
Suspect dead, 2 US Marshals, NYPD detective injured in Bronx
12 arrested, 10 cars seized during crackdown on LI street racing
Coronavirus vaccine questions answered
Body of teen gone missing while fishing on Long Island recovered
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday soaker
In face of 'grim' jobs report, Biden backs more COVID-19 aid
Show More
In race to cement legacy, Trump pushes dozens of 'midnight regulations'
NYC shootings surge to levels not seen in years, NYPD says
COVID Live Updates: Deaths could exceed 329K by Christmas
COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over,' Gov. Murphy warns
Optimism growing for stimulus bill as pressure builds
More TOP STORIES News