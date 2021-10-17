coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers fully vaccinated, data shows

Coronavirus Update for New York
By MARINA VILLENEUVE
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

NEW YORK -- Nearly two-thirds of New York residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the latest federal statistics.

About 12.7 million of New York's 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to data released Saturday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's the seventh highest percentage of any state - below Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Vaccination rates are highest in the southern and eastern part of New York state: more than three-quarters of residents in Hamilton County in the Adirondacks are fully vaccinated.

Roughly 73% of residents are fully vaccinated in Manhattan and Queens in New York City.

But vaccination rates are lowest in western and central counties: just 38% are fully vaccinated in Allegany County, which is home to about 47,000 people.

Meanwhile, the number of people with confirmed COVID-19 in New York hospitals is declining: 2,115 as of Friday.

That's down from a fall peak of about 2,476 patients on Sept. 13.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates are highest in the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley.

Some communities with lower rates of vaccination are seeing higher rates of hospitalization.

About 53% of residents are fully vaccinated in Broome County, home to Binghamton.

Hospitals in the county reported 92 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, up 39% from the previous week.

MORE NEWS: Rikers inmate dies of COVID on same day judge grants emergency release
EMBED More News Videos

Victor Mercado, 64, had been awaiting trial on weapons charges since last July.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Update: FDA panel uncertain about mixing and matching vaccines
COVID Update: CDC releases new guidance ahead of holiday season
COVID Update: FDA to meet next month on Merck's COVID treatment pill
Kryie Irving doing 'what's best for me' with vaccine refusal
TOP STORIES
Shots fired between police and suspect in NYC; 1 person in custody
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
AccuWeather: Major cooldown after round of severe storms
Video shows moments before, after killing of food delivery worker
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
COVID Update: FDA panel uncertain about mixing and matching vaccines
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Show More
LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to take psychiatric exam before trial
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
Rikers inmate dies of COVID on same day judge grants emergency release
Gabby Petito's ashes scattered at national park, dad's post suggests
Dead body found wrapped in comforter in NYC
More TOP STORIES News