Pets & Animals

Mother spots killer whales lurking as 6-year-old daughter water skis in New Zealand: VIDEO

KUMUTOTO BAY, New Zealand -- A frightening moment was captured on video in New Zealand when a mother who was recording her 6-year-old daughter waterskiing for the first time realized the girl was not alone in the water.

In the footage, audible cheers turn into shouts of shock when the family realizes that there were killer whales below the surface.

The incident occurred in Kumutoto Bay.

Family members are heard screaming for young Stella to hold on as the boat immediately slows down and she is brought to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalecaught on videoskiingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News