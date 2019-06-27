Newark-bound flight back in the air after being diverted to London due to security threat

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A flight from India bound for Newark Liberty International Airport is back in the air after making an unscheduled landing at London's Stanstead Airport after what the officials called a "security threat" on board.Air India flight 191 from Mumbai to Newark landed in London at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday EDT.The airline initially tweeted a "bomb threat" forced the landing, but that post was later deleted. The nature of the threat was not immediately clear.It is unknown if the threat was made on board the aircraft or came from another source.RAF fighter jets escorted the plane as it landed. It was held in a secure area while security personnel investigated.After about an hour on the ground, the plane was cleared to take off and continue on to Newark.There was no immediate word how many passengers are on board.----------