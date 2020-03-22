Coronavirus News: 3 Newark neighborhoods aiming to stop spread of COVID-19

Baraka said his team have mapped out three hot spots in the city:
Area one is from Bloomfield Avenue to Verona Avenue and from Lake Street to Route 21.
Area two is from Springfield Avenue and West Market as well as Martin Luther King and South 12th Street.
Area three is Avon Avenue to Clinton Avenue and Irving Turner Boulevard to South 12th Street.
In these three areas, the mayor said, residents should only go outside for emergency purposes only.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus