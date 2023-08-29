Firefighters battle flames in multi-family home in Newark, NJ

Shannon Sohn is live over the scene in NewsCopter 7 with the breaking details.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are battling flames that broke out in a multi-family home in Newark on Tuesday.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a three-story apartment building located at 634 15th Avenue around 5 p.m.

NewsCopter 7 was over the home where smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

