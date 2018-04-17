EMERGENCY LANDING

United flight from Newark makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018. (Julio Cortez)

DOVER, Delaware --
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base Monday night.

United Airlines 1559 was headed from Newark International Airport to Palm Beach International when the pilot declared an emergency due to a mechanical problem.

"The pilots of #UA1559 reported 'trouble with the elevator' to air traffic controllers before landing at Dover Air Force Base," ABC News' Jeffrey Cook reported. "Such a problem would lead to controllability challenges. Hence the diversion to the long runways at the Air Force Base."

According to officials, the plane, a Boeing 737, landed safely at Dover Air Force Base around 7:20 p.m.

Passenger Zlata Faerman was on the flight with her family. She chronicled the ordeal on her Instagram account, Zlata Thoughts.

She recorded video of a United States Air Force fire engine responding to the scene after their plane landed at the base.

"When you have an emergency landing and this guy helps you out. Crazy," she said.

In another video, Faerman explained what happened.

"Had an emergency landing in Delaware somewhere, a military base," she said. "No photos allowed once we get off the plane. Have to wait here for two hours and then get onto another plane."

United Airlines issued the following statement following the landing:

Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers to Palm Beach as soon as possible.

Passengers eventually did make it to their Florida destination.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dover air force baseemergency landingnewark liberty international airportNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMERGENCY LANDING
'I need a beer': Post Malone speaks after emergency landing
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
VIDEO: Plane lands on freeway in northern California
Small plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach
Passengers sue Southwest Airlines over engine failure incident
More emergency landing
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News