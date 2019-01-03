Newark officials to report crime decrease of 15 percent

City leaders in Newark expected to announce the creation of two new police precincts, and give an update on the roll out of police body cameras.They're also expected to announce that overall crime was down by about 15 percent last year.Newark also saw the lowest number of homicides in a decade.The city, however, did see an uptick in aggravated assaults, stabbings and rapes.Newark also recovered more than 560 guns.The exact numbers will be released later Thursday.----------