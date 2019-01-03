Newark officials to report crime decrease of 15 percent

EMBED </>More Videos

The statistics also showed an increase of aggravated assaults and rapes in Newark.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
City leaders in Newark expected to announce the creation of two new police precincts, and give an update on the roll out of police body cameras.

They're also expected to announce that overall crime was down by about 15 percent last year.

Newark also saw the lowest number of homicides in a decade.

The city, however, did see an uptick in aggravated assaults, stabbings and rapes.

Newark also recovered more than 560 guns.

The exact numbers will be released later Thursday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newarkcrimestabbingrapemurderNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Car crashes into Queens furniture store, 3 injured
Dems take control of House as shutdown talks go nowhere
Search on for suspect who showed fake gun, raped woman in Queens
Boxer puppy found neglected, abused in St. Albans
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Fair Fares MTA program launching a few days late
Woman charged with administering deadly butt injection
8-year-old girl, woman critically injured in NJ head-on crash
Show More
NYPD: 13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school
Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes its doors
Suspect surrenders in brutal attempted rape in Brooklyn
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
More News