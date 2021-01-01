Newark police fatally shoot suspect during encounter

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey fatally shot a suspect just after midnight in Newark.

Officers were responding to reports of shots fired on South 11th Street.

The 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

One officer was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say a gun was recovered at the scene.

The state attorney general's office will investigate the shooting, per state guidelines.

