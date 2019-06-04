Newark police search for gunman who shot man several times, killing him

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Newark.
It happened near Broad and Market streets just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead an hour later.
Law enforcement source says at this time it appears the victim was targeted.
His identity has not yet been released.
There are no suspects in custody at this time. The Essex County Prosecutors Office is leading the investigation.
