reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Newark launches Phase 1 of reopening plan

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The city of Newark launched Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Monday, which includes family activities for the summer.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka introduced the first phase of Newark's reopening, which will run through June 14, provided COVID-19 cases don't spike.

"Our top priority is, and has always been, to save lives," Baraka said. "Very careful consideration went into the development of these guidelines to help us safely reopen."

Several weeks ago, the mayor created the Newark Reopening and Recovery Strikeforce, with the purpose of focusing on public health, economic recovery, data collection, education and community outreach.

"We have listened very carefully to their recommendations and have come up with a plan to open slowly and cautiously that meets the city's economic needs and the recreational and social needs of our residents," Baraka said.

Phase 1 of the three-phase plan will allow for family cookouts for 10 people, as long as proper social distancing is used and PPE is worn. If an area is large enough to safely accommodate 15 people, the city will allow it.

Newark will also change its curfew from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. but says cookouts must end at 9 p.m. to allow people time to return home.

The city is also working on some online recreational options for children as the summer months begin.

If COVID-19 cases don't spike, the second phase of reopening would take place from June 15 to June 28, and the third would run from June 29 to July 12.

"We are advancing," Baraka said. "But we have to give ourselves room to retreat if necessary."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnewarkessex countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseyras barakacoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthsocial distancingsummernew jerseynew jersey newsnewarkpark
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
NJ musician raising money for charity gets derailed by Facebook
Gov. Murphy hopes Atlantic City casinos will open by July 4th
Hoboken to create open streets on 17 city blocks this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC curfew in place, looting erupts across Manhattan
Looters strike luxury shops around NYC before curfew sets in
One of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
New Jersey to enter Stage 2 of reopening on June 15
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral, sources say
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Show More
Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
George Floyd protests spread throughout Long Island
7 On Your Side tips for stimulus payment debit cards
Protests could spark uptick in COVID-19 cases, health experts warn
NYC mayor addresses daughter's arrest during George Floyd protests
More TOP STORIES News