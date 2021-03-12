At least 1 killed in Newark shooting, officials say

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting that killed at least one person Thursday night, according to officials.

Police have blocked off the area on a residential block of Lehigh Avenue.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

There's no word yet on how many people were shot.

No arrests have been made.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

