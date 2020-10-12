Charges pending against mom accused of throwing newborn out window in Queens

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Charges are pending against the mother who allegedly threw her newborn boy out a bathroom window in Queens.

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday outside of 107-20 126th Street in South Richmond Hill.

RELATED | Student from New Jersey shot, killed near Ohio State University

Sabita Dookram, 23, was evaluated at Jamaica Hospital and is now at a police stationhouse, where she is being interviewed by detectives.

She is alleged to have thrown her newborn boy out the window of her home after giving birth in the bathtub Sunday morning.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Charges against her are expected later Monday.

The newborn remains hospitalized and his condition is improving at Cohen Children's Medical Center.

ALSO READ | Man injured from push onto subway tracks while waiting for train
EMBED More News Videos

Security camera video shows a man getting pushed off a subway platform and onto the tracks.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south ozone parkqueensnew york citychildrenbaby rescuednypdbaby
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo unveils Mother Cabrini statue in NYC
Student from New Jersey shot, killed near Ohio State University
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
RARE SIGHT: Humpback whales 'triple breach' off Calif. coast
Roberta McCain, John McCain's mother, dead at 108
Iconic Grand Central restaurant suspends operations due to COVID-19
Correction officer seriously injured after hit and run in pub's parking lot
Show More
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Protests continue after activist arrested in attack on reporter
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
AccuWeather Alert: Delta's remnants drench Tri-State
More TOP STORIES News