Coronavirus

Newborn who tested positive for COVID-19 at birth makes full recovery

ENGLAND -- A mother and her newborn child were discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, hospital officials say.

Katherine Dawson's newborn tested positive for the coronavirus after birth, making her one of the world's youngest patients with the virus.

"Staff from Blackpool Victoria Hospital fought tirelessly to save mum, Katherine Dawson, after she ended up spending eight days on a ventilator after giving birth to baby Ruby, who was born with COVID-19," said the hospital's Facebook post.

Officials from the hospital said the family spent 37 days in the hospital, and at one point, Katherine's odds of survival were rated at 50/50.

"It was a very challenging case, and we were very concerned that she might not make it," said ITU consultant Dr. Jason Cupitt. "She was deeply sedated and we weren't seeing much change, but then, five days later, there was a spark of light at the end of the tunnel as her oxygen levels started to improve.

Cupitt said Katherine and Ruby touched everyone's heart and the hospital and will always be remembered for their bravery.

"This was a particularly emotional case for everyone," Cupitt added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus helpcoronavirusenglandu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
120 NJ National Guard soldiers deploy to long-term care facilities
Newark details COVID-19 contact tracing program
Inside a virtual kindergarten class with NYC schools chancellor
NJ yoga instructor donates food for frontline workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
JetBlue to fly over NYC Thursday evening
2 critical, at least 1 in custody in shooting near Bronx deli
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
NYC may limit entry to parks due to overcrowding
Show More
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Hospitalizations down, but still 231 deaths in NY
120 NJ National Guard soldiers deploy to long-term care facilities
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer
Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy protection
More TOP STORIES News