Newborn boy found dead at Connecticut recycling center

A newborn boy was found dead at a recycling center in Connecticut Tuesday morning.Stamford police say the baby was found around 8:40 a.m. by workers as they were processing recycling at the City Carting and Recycling facility located at 61 Taylor Reed Place.The baby appeared to be full born, officials said.An autopsy will be conducted to determine if he was stillborn.The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.