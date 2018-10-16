Newborn boy found dead at Connecticut recycling center

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the new born boy who was found dead at a recycling center in Connecticut.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
A newborn boy was found dead at a recycling center in Connecticut Tuesday morning.

Stamford police say the baby was found around 8:40 a.m. by workers as they were processing recycling at the City Carting and Recycling facility located at 61 Taylor Reed Place.

The baby appeared to be full born, officials said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine if he was stillborn.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundchild deathStamfordFairfield County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Missing teen possibly seen; Parents found dead
Human ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
High-profile attorney ID'd as final victim of LI plane crash
Suspect in DWI crash that killed Boy Scout in court, pens letter
NYPD: Anger over drugs leads to homeless man's fatal attack
71-year-old diner employee hit in face with liquor bottle
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Show More
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at zoo
Yankees rings, $50K in jewelry stolen in Lindenhurst
Bus shelters across NYC closed for inspections, repairs
More News