Wisconsin newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms

MILWAUKEE, Wis -- A Wisconsin mother is mourning the loss of her 2-month-old son, who was born premature, after police said he died during a domestic violence dispute.

Police said Jaquirion Dancer was in his mother's arms when the beating began.

According to WISN, Jaquirion was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later.

"You know, this is her little boy who was born not long ago, a preemie who was fighting and doing well, and for her this is a huge tragedy," said Rev. Dan Quakkelaar, a pastor, who met with the mother to offer comfort and support. "You can tell from the picture that he was a beautiful boy and full of life, and it's hard to deal with when a life like that is lost and so tragically and so unnecessarily."

RELATED: Missouri baby dies after being locked in hot car for about 15 hours, police say

Officers said they have a suspect in custody.

If you or someone who know is a victim of domestic violence, please seek help.

Experts are available online or by calling (800) 799-7233.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsincrimenewborn deathchild killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
Tractor-trailer crash traps driver, shuts down Route 440 in NJ
Man swinging, stabbing at bus stopped by driver, Good Samaritans
Rat goes for commute on NYC subway - gets off at 42nd Street
Beyonce fans send death threats to Warriors owner's wife
1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx NYCHA complex shooting
WATCH TONIGHT! Mega Millions jackpot $530 million
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty for Friday
NJ woman celebrates 110th birthday with party, call from governor
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Vandals caught on camera damaging cars in Miller Place
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
More TOP STORIES News