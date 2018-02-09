CHILD ABANDONED

Newborn found abandoned with a note from mother in Tucson Airport

Authorities released new video of the mother leaving the airport.

TUCSON, Arizona --
Authorities in Tucson, Arizona, are looking for the mother of a newborn baby who was left with a note in the city's airport bathroom.

Security cameras at the airport captured a woman carrying something in her arms that appeared to be wrapped in a blanket. Airport security immediately started searching the airport's surveillance video as soon as they got a 911 call regarding an abandoned newborn baby.

The caller said someone had left the child with a note in the bathroom and that she was wrapped in a blanket.

Authorities believe the woman gave birth inside the airport, but then carried the baby to a family changing room in the baggage claim area and abandoned the infant on a changing table with the letter.

The first part of the note appeared to be written from the newborn's perspective.

"Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home," it said, in part.

The second half appeared to be the mother's plea.

"I just want what is best for him and it's not me. Please, I'm sorry," it said.

